Bank of East Asia Grants Over 8 Million Share Options with Performance Conditions

The Bank of East Asia announced the grant of 8,702,317 share options under its Staff Share Option Scheme to eligible persons. These options, exercisable in three tranches between 2026 and 2033, are subject to performance and risk conditions. The bank has implemented a clawback mechanism to address any potential issues of misstatement or misconduct, ensuring alignment with its remuneration policy.

More about Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, incorporated in Hong Kong in 1918, operates in the banking industry. It provides a range of financial services and products, focusing on retail and corporate banking, wealth management, and investment services.

YTD Price Performance: 11.79%

Average Trading Volume: 543

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.54B

