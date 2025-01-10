Bank of East Asia Announces Change in Share Registrar

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Bank of East Asia ( (HK:0023) ) has issued an update.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited has announced a change in its share registrar and transfer office, effective from 10 February 2025, moving from Tricor Standard Limited to Tricor Investor Services Limited. This transition is significant for stakeholders as it involves a change in the handling of share transfers and the collection of share certificates, which may impact shareholders and their interactions with the bank.

Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, founded in 1918 and incorporated in Hong Kong, operates in the banking industry providing a range of financial services.

YTD Price Performance: -8.73%

Average Trading Volume: 1,252

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.33B

