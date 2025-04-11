Bank of East Asia Announces 106th Annual General Meeting

An update from Bank of East Asia ( (HK:0023) ) is now available.

The Bank of East Asia has announced its 106th Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 9, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the receipt of the audited financial statements for 2024, reappointment of KPMG as auditors, and re-election of several directors. Additionally, the meeting will consider granting a mandate to the bank’s directors to issue additional shares, which could impact the bank’s capital structure and shareholder value.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, incorporated in Hong Kong in 1918, operates within the financial services industry. It offers a range of banking services and products, focusing on personal and corporate banking solutions.

