Bank of Cyprus Progresses with Share Buyback Plan

Bank of Cyprus Holdings has actively purchased 25,352 of its own shares on both the London and Cyprus Stock Exchanges, a move aimed at reducing the total number of shares in circulation as part of its previously announced €25 million buyback program. This step, executed through the company’s brokers, is intended to potentially enhance shareholder value. The shares bought at varying prices will be cancelled as the bank progresses with its strategic financial maneuvering.

