Bank of Cyprus Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company has reported the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 10,741 of its own shares from the London and Cyprus stock exchanges as part of a €25 million share buyback program announced earlier this year. The transactions were made through the company’s brokers in both markets, with the highest price per share paid being £3.57 and €4.22 respectively. This strategic move aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

