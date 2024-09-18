Bank of Cyprus Executes Share Buyback Plan

Bank of Cyprus Holdings (GB:BOCH) has released an update.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC has announced the repurchase and subsequent cancellation of 62,489 of its ordinary shares, as part of a €25 million share buyback program. The shares were acquired through transactions on both the London and Cyprus Stock Exchanges at prices ranging from £3.86 to £3.94 and €4.77 to €4.78 respectively. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value as outlined in their buyback program initiated earlier in the year.

