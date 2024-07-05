Bank of Cyprus Executes Share Buyback Plan

Bank of Cyprus Holdings (GB:BOCH) has released an update.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC has actively engaged in the stock market by purchasing and subsequently cancelling a total of 16,396 of its own shares on the London and Cyprus Stock Exchanges as part of a larger €25 million share buyback program announced previously. The transactions, carried out through brokers Numis Securities Limited and CISCO respectively, saw shares bought at prices ranging from £3.45 to £3.51 and €4.16 on the 4th of July, 2024. This strategic move underscores the company’s continued efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.

