Bank of Cyprus Advances Share Buyback Program

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC has strategically executed a share buyback on September 16, 2024, purchasing a total of 54,787 shares to be cancelled, as part of their ongoing €25 million share repurchase program. Trades were made on both the London Stock Exchange and the Cyprus Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from £3.88 to £3.99 and €4.77 to €4.79 respectively. This move is in line with the company’s effort to enhance shareholder value.

