Bank of Cyprus Advances Share Buyback Plan

Bank of Cyprus Holdings (GB:BOCH) has released an update.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings has actively participated in the stock market, purchasing a total of 21,092 of its own shares across the London and Cyprus Stock Exchanges, as part of its €25 million share buyback program announced earlier in April 2024. The shares acquired will be cancelled, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital and provide value to its shareholders. This move is a component of the Bank’s broader financial activities, which encompass a variety of banking and financial services across its numerous branches.

