Bank of Cyprus Advances Share Buyback Plan

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC has actively engaged in its stock buyback program, purchasing a total of 18,956 shares on the London and Cyprus Stock Exchanges, which will be subsequently cancelled. This move is part of a broader plan to repurchase up to €25 million of its shares, reflecting the company’s commitment to return value to its shareholders. The transactions occurred on July 15, 2024, with prices ranging between £3.46 and £3.48 in London and €4.16 and €4.17 in Cyprus.

