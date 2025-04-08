Bank of Communications Updates Final Dividend Details for 2024

Bank of Communications Co ( (HK:3328) ) has shared an update.

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd has announced an update regarding its final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024. The dividend, declared at RMB 0.197 per share, will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.082785, amounting to HKD 0.213309 per share. The ex-dividend date is set for April 11, 2025, with payment scheduled for April 30, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may influence investor sentiment and market positioning.

More about Bank of Communications Co

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd is a major financial institution in the banking industry, offering a range of banking services and products. It focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its customers, with a significant presence in the Hong Kong market.

YTD Price Performance: 4.43%

Average Trading Volume: 24,757

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $72.78B

See more insights into 3328 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue