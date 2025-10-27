Bank of Communications to Announce Q3 2025 Results and Host Investor Briefing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bank of Communications Co ( (HK:3328) ) has provided an update.

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. announced that it will release its third-quarter results for 2025 on October 30, 2025, via the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website. To enhance investor understanding, the bank will host an online results briefing on November 7, 2025, featuring key executives to discuss the bank’s performance and address investor questions.

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. is a financial institution based in the People’s Republic of China, offering a range of banking services. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its clients.

YTD Price Performance: 15.58%

Average Trading Volume: 23,933,887

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$636.7B

