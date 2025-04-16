Bank of Communications Co. Secures Shareholder Approval for Strategic Issuance

Bank of Communications Co ( (HK:3328) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. announced the successful outcomes of its 2025 Second Extraordinary General Meeting, First A Shareholders Class Meeting, and First H Shareholders Class Meeting. The meetings, chaired by Mr. Ren Deqi, resulted in the approval of several resolutions, including the issuance of A shares to specific targets and the grant of a Whitewash Waiver. The resolutions were passed with overwhelming support, indicating strong shareholder confidence in the bank’s strategic direction and its plans for capital raising and expansion.

More about Bank of Communications Co

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. is a financial institution based in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the banking industry, providing a range of financial services including banking, securities, and insurance. The bank is focused on expanding its market presence and enhancing its service offerings to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

YTD Price Performance: 13.42%

Average Trading Volume: 25,990

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $70.43B

For a thorough assessment of 3328 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue