Bank of Chongqing Updates Third Quarter Dividend

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1963) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. has announced an updated cash dividend for the third quarter, declaring RMB 1.66 per 10 shares for the financial year ending December 2024. Key details include the ex-dividend date set for December 26, 2024, and a payment date on January 24, 2025, with further information on exchange rates and withholding tax yet to be disclosed.

For further insights into HK:1963 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.