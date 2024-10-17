Bank of Chongqing Updates Board and Committees

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1963) has released an update.

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. has announced its updated board of directors, featuring a diverse mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The board oversees eight specialized committees focusing on areas like risk management, audit, and consumer protection. This structure highlights the bank’s commitment to robust governance and strategic oversight.

