Bank of Chongqing Reports Robust Q3 2025 Financial Growth

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1963) ) has provided an update.

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with significant increases in total assets, loans, and customer deposits compared to the previous year. The bank’s operating income and net profit also saw substantial growth, reflecting its solid market positioning and effective management strategies.

More about Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on providing banking services. It operates under a financial license approved by the regulatory authority of the PRC and offers a range of financial products and services primarily within China.

Average Trading Volume: 2,309,446

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$33.74B

