Bank of Chongqing Proposes Governance Amendments

The latest announcement is out from Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1963) ).

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and several procedural rules to strengthen corporate governance and improve operational efficiency. These changes aim to streamline Party leadership provisions, optimize shareholder rights, and refine the roles and responsibilities of directors and senior management. The amendments are pending approval from shareholders and the Chongqing Bureau of National Financial Regulatory Administration.

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. operates in the financial industry, providing banking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company focuses on enhancing corporate governance and internal management to promote stable and sustainable development.

