Bank of Chongqing Declares Third-Quarter Dividend for 2025

An update from Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1963) ) is now available.

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. has announced a third-quarter ordinary cash dividend of RMB 1.684 per 10 shares for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The total dividend payout is estimated at RMB 585,120,249.06, subject to adjustments based on changes in the ordinary share capital due to convertible bonds. The announcement reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns and may impact its financial positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing primarily on banking services. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and provides a range of financial products to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 2,309,446

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$33.74B

