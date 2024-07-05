Bank of Chongqing Announces Director Resignation

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1963) has released an update.

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Ms. WANG Fengyan, a non-executive director and member of the Audit Committee, due to work adjustments, effective July 4, 2024. Ms. WANG’s departure is amicable, with no disagreements cited, and during her tenure, she contributed significantly to the bank’s corporate governance and auditing improvements. The Board has expressed its sincere thanks for her valuable insights and dedication to the bank’s development.

For further insights into HK:1963 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.