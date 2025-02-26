Bank of Chongqing Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

The latest announcement is out from Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1963) ).

The Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its eight committees. This update is crucial for stakeholders as it outlines the leadership structure and governance, potentially impacting the bank’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

More about Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focused on providing banking services. It holds a financial license approved by the regulatory authority of the PRC banking industry but is not authorized to operate banking or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -7.53%

Average Trading Volume: 3,180

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €3.36B

See more insights into 1963 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.