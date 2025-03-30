Bank of China to Hold 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting for Share Issuance Approval

An update from Bank of China ( (HK:3988) ) is now available.

Bank of China Limited has announced the convening of its 2025 First Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on April 16, 2025, in Beijing. The meeting will focus on approving a general mandate for the bank to offer new shares, allowing the board to issue additional A Shares and/or H Shares up to 20% of the existing shares. This move is aimed at strengthening the bank’s capital base and enhancing its market position. The resolutions also include the eligibility and plan for offering A-Shares to specified investors, which could potentially impact the bank’s financial strategy and shareholder value.

More about Bank of China

Bank of China Limited is a major financial institution in the People’s Republic of China, providing a wide range of financial services including corporate banking, personal banking, and financial markets services. It operates both domestically and internationally, focusing on expanding its influence in the global financial market.

YTD Price Performance: 19.79%

Average Trading Volume: 46,310

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $208.9B

