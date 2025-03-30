Bank of China Proposes New Share Offering to Boost Capital

An announcement from Bank of China ( (HK:3988) ) is now available.

Bank of China Limited has announced a proposal to offer new shares, subject to shareholder approval, as part of its strategy for sustained development and capital market adaptation. The bank’s board has been authorized to issue additional A Shares and/or H Shares, up to a maximum of 20% of the existing shares, contingent upon necessary regulatory approvals. This move is expected to enhance the bank’s capital base and support its growth initiatives.

More about Bank of China

Bank of China Limited is a major financial institution in the People’s Republic of China, operating as a joint stock company. It provides a wide range of financial services and products, including corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking, and insurance services. The bank is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on expanding its market presence both domestically and internationally.

YTD Price Performance: 19.79%

Average Trading Volume: 46,310

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $208.9B

For detailed information about 3988 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue