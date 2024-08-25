Bank of China Executive Leadership Resignation

Bank of China (HK:3988) has released an update.

Bank of China Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Liu Jin, who served as Vice Chairman, Executive Director, and President, effective from 25 August 2024. Mr. Liu cited personal reasons for his departure and confirmed that there were no disagreements or unresolved matters with the Board. The Bank will now be seeking a replacement for Mr. Liu’s integral roles within the organization.

