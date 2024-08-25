Bank of China Appoints Temporary President

Bank of China (HK:3988) has released an update.

Bank of China Limited has announced that its Board of Directors has approved Chairman Mr. Ge Haijiao to temporarily perform the duties of the President until a new appointee is officially in place. The unanimous decision, with Mr. Haijiao abstaining due to a conflict of interest, follows the guidelines of the company law and the bank’s own Articles of Association. This resolution ensures leadership continuity within the bank during the transition period.

