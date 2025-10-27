Bank of China Appoints New Executive Vice President

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Bank of China ( (HK:3988) ).

Bank of China Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Liu Chenggang as Executive Vice President, effective from October 24, 2025. This strategic appointment, approved by the National Financial Regulatory Administration, is expected to enhance the bank’s executive leadership and potentially impact its operational efficiency and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3988) stock is a Buy with a HK$5.50 price target.

More about Bank of China

Bank of China Limited is a major financial institution in the People’s Republic of China, operating as a joint stock company with limited liability. It is primarily involved in providing banking and financial services, and it is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: 17.92%

Average Trading Volume: 234,133,433

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1638.3B

