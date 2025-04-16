Bank of China Announces Final Dividend for 2024

Bank of China ( (HK:3988) ) has provided an announcement.

Bank of China Limited has announced a proposed final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024, amounting to RMB 1.216 per 10 shares. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.075909735, with a payment date set for May 23, 2025. The announcement includes details on the withholding tax rates applicable to different categories of shareholders, emphasizing compliance with Chinese tax regulations. This dividend distribution reflects the bank’s financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Bank of China Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking and financial products. It primarily focuses on commercial banking, investment banking, insurance, and asset management services, with a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

