Bank of America Ups Stake in Indivior PLC

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC has reported a significant change in share ownership, with Bank of America Corporation crossing a notable threshold of voting rights on July 16, 2024. The total voting rights now held by Bank of America Corporation amount to approximately 4.01% of Indivior PLC, signaling a substantial increase from the previous notification. This strategic move by the banking giant reflects its increased investment interest in the UK-based pharmaceutical company.

