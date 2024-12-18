Bank of America Increases Stake in Johnson Matthey Plc

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

An update from Johnson Matthey ( (GB:JMAT) ) is now available.

Johnson Matthey Plc has announced a significant change in its financial holdings, as Bank of America Corporation has crossed a major threshold in its voting rights within the company. This adjustment, involving both direct and indirect voting rights through financial instruments, indicates a strategic move by Bank of America, potentially impacting the company’s governance and shareholder dynamics.

More about Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Plc is a UK-based company listed on the London Stock Exchange, specializing in sustainable technologies. The company is known for its expertise in catalysis, precious metals, chemicals, and process technology, focusing on creating cleaner air, improved health, and more efficient use of natural resources.

YTD Price Performance: -14.80%

Average Trading Volume: 850,744

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.31B

