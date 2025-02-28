Bank of America Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer

Bank of America ( (BAC) ) has shared an update.

Bank of America Corporation announced that effective March 1, 2025, Rudolf A. Bless will step down as Chief Accounting Officer, with Johnbull Okpara taking over the role. Mr. Okpara, who joined the company in November 2024, previously held significant positions at Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley. His appointment is expected to bring extensive experience to the role, potentially impacting the company’s financial operations and strategic planning.

More about Bank of America

YTD Price Performance: -0.38%

Average Trading Volume: 33,374,898

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $335.5B

For a thorough assessment of BAC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.