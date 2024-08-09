Bank of America Adjusts Stake in Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey PLC has notified that Bank of America Corporation has changed its holding in the company, crossing a significant threshold on August 8, 2024. The transaction has resulted in a total voting rights position of 15.016298%, combining direct shares and various financial instruments. This adjustment in shareholding reflects the dynamic nature of stock ownership and could be of interest to current and potential investors.

For further insights into GB:JMAT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.