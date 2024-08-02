Bank of America Adjusts Stake in Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy (GB:HBR) has released an update.

Harbour Energy PLC has reported a significant change in shareholding, with Bank of America Corporation crossing a notification threshold on August 1, 2024. This change results from the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, leading to Bank of America now holding a combined total of 3.572289% of voting rights. The shares and financial instruments involved encompass direct shares, physical swaps, and various cash-settled swaps.

