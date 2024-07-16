Bank of America Adjusts Stake in AIB Group

AIB Group (AIBRF) has released an update.

Bank of America Corporation has notified AIB Group PLC of a significant change in its holdings, now reaching a threshold of 3.342% total voting rights as of July 12, 2024. This change is due to the acquisition or disposal of voting rights and financial instruments. The new position includes 0.670% in direct voting rights and 2.672% through financial instruments, marking a noteworthy shift in the bank’s stake in the company.

