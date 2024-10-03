Bank of America Acquires Stake in Galena Mining

Galena Mining Ltd. (AU:G1A) has released an update.

Bank of America Corporation has emerged as a substantial shareholder in Galena Mining Ltd., securing a 5.21% stake through related entities including Merrill Lynch. The acquisition, consisting of over 39 million ordinary shares, positions Bank of America as a significant player in Galena’s financial landscape. This strategic move could indicate Bank of America’s confidence in Galena’s value and potential for growth.

