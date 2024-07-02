Bank of America Acquires 6.09% of Adherium Ltd

Adherium Ltd. (AU:ADR) has released an update.

Bank of America Corporation has become a substantial holder in Adherium Limited, controlling a 6.09% stake with 44,425,394 ordinary shares as of June 28, 2024. The shares are held through related bodies corporate including Merrill Lynch Futures and Merrill Lynch Markets, with interests primarily obtained through control over voting and disposal of securities. This strategic move by Bank of America could signal a new level of corporate confidence in Adherium’s market position.

