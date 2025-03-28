Banijay Group Publishes 2024 Universal Registration Document

Banijay Group N.V. Class A ( (NL:BNJ) ) has issued an update.

Banijay Group N.V. has released its 2024 Universal Registration Document, which includes the annual financial statements and management report. This document, available in both ESEF and PDF formats, provides stakeholders with comprehensive insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction. The publication of this document underscores Banijay’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially strengthening its position in the entertainment industry and reassuring investors of its operational stability.

Banijay Group is a global leader in the entertainment industry, founded by Stéphane Courbit. It specializes in content production and distribution, live experiences, and online sports betting and gaming. The company is recognized as the largest independent producer distributor internationally and operates Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform. In 2024, Banijay Group reported revenues of €4,803 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of €900 million. It is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

