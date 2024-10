Bango plc (GB:BGO) has released an update.

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has reduced its voting rights in Bango PLC from 9.57% to 5.0486%, crossing a significant threshold. This change, noted on October 21, 2024, reflects a shift in the investment strategy of Liontrust Asset Management, the parent company. Investors might find this development intriguing as it could impact Bango’s market dynamics.

