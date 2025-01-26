Bandhan Bank Announces Change in Senior Management

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Bandhan Bank Ltd. ( (IN:BANDHANBNK) ) has shared an update.

Bandhan Bank Limited has announced a change in its senior management, as the tenure of Mr. Biswajit Das as Chief Risk Officer has concluded on January 26, 2025. The bank is currently in the process of appointing a new CRO, which will be disclosed in due course. This change in leadership could have implications for the bank’s risk management strategies and overall operations.

More about Bandhan Bank Ltd.

Bandhan Bank Limited is a prominent player in the banking industry, offering a range of financial services with a focus on serving the unbanked and underbanked segments in India. The bank has been known for its microfinance roots and its commitment to financial inclusion.

YTD Price Performance: -7.03%

Average Trading Volume: 570,878

Current Market Cap: 239.7B INR

See more insights into BANDHANBNK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.