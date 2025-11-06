Bandai Namco Revises Projections Upward Amid Strong IP Strategy Execution

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings ( (JP:7832) ) has provided an announcement.

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. has revised its consolidated projections for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting a positive outlook with increased net sales and profits. This adjustment is attributed to the successful implementation of its IP axis strategy, particularly the growth in the Gundam series, and strong performances in its Toys and Hobby and Amusement businesses.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7832) stock is a Hold with a Yen5264.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BANDAI NAMCO Holdings stock, see the JP:7832 Stock Forecast page.

More about BANDAI NAMCO Holdings

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. operates in the entertainment industry, focusing on toys, hobby products, amusement facilities, digital content, and visual and music products. The company leverages its intellectual properties (IP) to maximize value and expand its market presence globally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,975,416

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen3112.3B

For a thorough assessment of 7832 stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue