Bandai Namco Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q2 FY2026

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings ( (JP:7832) ) has provided an announcement.

Bandai Namco Holdings reported a 5.3% increase in net sales for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reaching ¥643,816 million. However, operating and ordinary profits declined by 7.2% and 4.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year. The company’s financial position remains strong with a slight increase in total assets and net assets, and an equity ratio of 72.5%. Despite the decline in profits, the company’s market position remains stable, with comprehensive income showing minimal change. This financial performance highlights the company’s resilience in a competitive market environment.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7832) stock is a Hold with a Yen5264.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BANDAI NAMCO Holdings stock, see the JP:7832 Stock Forecast page.

More about BANDAI NAMCO Holdings

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. operates in the entertainment industry, focusing on the development and distribution of toys, video games, and amusement facilities. The company is a prominent player in the global market, known for its popular franchises and innovative entertainment solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,975,416

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen3112.3B

