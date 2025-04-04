Banco Santander Projects Strong First Quarter Growth Amid Global Uncertainties

An update from Banco Santander SA ( (SAN) ) is now available.

On April 4, 2025, Banco Santander announced at its AGM that it expects continued growth in the first quarter, with a RoTE of approximately 15.7% post-AT1 and a CET1 ratio of 12.9%. The bank reaffirmed its 2025 targets, including €62 billion in revenues and a RoTE of 16.5%. Despite global uncertainties, Santander’s diversification strategy and strong labor markets are expected to stabilize its operations. Shareholders are set to approve a final cash dividend from 2024 results, marking a 19% increase, alongside two share buyback programs totaling €3.1 billion.

Banco Santander, S.A. is a major financial institution in the banking industry, offering a wide range of financial services and products. The company focuses on leveraging its global scale and local leadership to enhance customer experiences and increase profitability through its ‘ONE Transformation’ plan.

