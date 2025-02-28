Banco Santander-Chile Schedules Shareholders’ Meeting for April 2025

Banco Santander Chile ( (BSAC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On February 27, 2025, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander-Chile decided to convene an Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for April 22, 2025. The meeting will address several key issues, including the approval of the Integrated Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2024, profit allocation, board remuneration, and the appointment of external auditors and risk rating agencies. The bank will make relevant documents available to shareholders on its website and at its Shares Department.

More about Banco Santander Chile

Banco Santander-Chile is a prominent financial institution in Chile, operating within the banking industry. It provides a range of financial services, including personal and commercial banking, asset management, and insurance. The bank is a subsidiary of the global Santander Group and focuses on serving both individual and corporate clients in the Chilean market.

YTD Price Performance: 16.25%

Average Trading Volume: 216,991

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.42B

Learn more about BSAC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.