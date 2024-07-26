Banco Santander Brasil Submits SEC Report for July 2024

Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) has released an update.

Banco Santander Brasil has reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for July 2024, affirming that all necessary documents have been duly signed and authorized by company officials. The report complies with the SEC rules for foreign private issuers and indicates that the bank will continue to submit annual reports under Form 20-F. No submission in paper is indicated as the company utilizes electronic means, in line with Regulation S-T.

