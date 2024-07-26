Banco Santander Brasil Announces Board Election Meeting

Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) has released an update.

Banco Santander Brasil is convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on August 30, 2024, to elect a new member to the Board of Directors and confirm the board’s composition. Shareholders are encouraged to participate via remote voting, in line with CVM Resolution 81/22, and all pertinent documentation is available for review at the company’s principal office and online. This announcement is an essential opportunity for shareholders to influence the governance of the financial institution.

