Banco Santander Advances Share Buyback Program

Banco Santander has announced substantial progress on its share buyback program, having acquired shares worth approximately 335.6 million Euros, which represents 22% of the program’s maximum investment amount. These transactions took place across multiple trading venues between September 12 and September 18, 2024, as part of the bank’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

