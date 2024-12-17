Banco de Sabadell Adjusts Capital Requirements

Banco de Sabadell (ES:SAB) has released an update.

Banco de Sabadell has announced adjustments to its capital requirements as determined by the Single Resolution Board, which include a slight decrease in the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities to 22.14% of total risk exposure. The bank also met the subordination requirement of 15.84%, reflecting its improved resolvability level. This compliance ensures Banco Sabadell maintains financial stability and market confidence.

