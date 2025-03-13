Banco Comercial Português Issues €500 Million Tier 2 Notes

Banco Comercial Portugues ( (GB:0RJN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. has announced the issuance of €500 million in subordinated Tier 2 Notes under its Euro Note Programme. This strategic move, aimed at strengthening its capital base, involves a 12-year tenor with an option for early redemption and an attractive interest rate, highlighting the bank’s successful engagement with institutional investors.

More about Banco Comercial Portugues

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking products and services. It focuses on providing a wide range of financial solutions to both individual and institutional clients.

YTD Price Performance: 14.57%

Average Trading Volume: 8,243,646

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €7.89B

See more data about 0RJN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com