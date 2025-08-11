Banco Bradesco Reports July 2025 Securities Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Banco Bradesco SA ( (BBD) ) has issued an announcement.

In July 2025, Banco Bradesco S.A. reported no operations involving securities and derivatives for its administration and family dependents. However, the bank’s Board of Executive Officers conducted a transaction involving the purchase of non-voting shares, totaling 127,808 shares at a value of R$1,999,437.60. This transaction reflects the bank’s ongoing management of its securities portfolio, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (BBD) stock is a Buy with a $3.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Banco Bradesco SA stock, see the BBD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BBD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BBD is a Neutral.

Banco Bradesco SA’s overall score reflects strong earnings growth and strategic advancements, tempered by liquidity concerns and mixed technical indicators. The valuation is attractive, but high leverage and economic challenges pose risks.

More about Banco Bradesco SA

Banco Bradesco S.A. is a prominent financial institution in Brazil, primarily engaged in offering a wide range of banking and financial services. The company focuses on retail banking, insurance, and asset management, serving both individual and corporate clients.

Average Trading Volume: 39,158,205

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $28.96B

