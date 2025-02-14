Ban Leong Technologies Announces Change in Company Secretary

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:
Ban Leong Technologies Limited ( (SG:B26) ) has provided an update.
Ban Leong Technologies Limited has announced a change in company secretary, with Ms Chiang Wai Ming replacing Ms Pan Mi Keay effective February 14, 2025. The Board expressed appreciation for Ms Pan Mi Keay’s contributions, marking a transition in administrative roles that could influence corporate governance.
More about Ban Leong Technologies Limited
Ban Leong Technologies Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the technology sector.
Average Trading Volume: 36,910
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold
Current Market Cap: S$36.29M
