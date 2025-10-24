Bamboos Health Care Clarifies Dividend Typographical Error

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd ( (HK:2293) ).

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd issued a clarification announcement regarding a typographical error in their annual report and circular for the year ended 30 June 2025. The proposed final dividend was incorrectly stated as HK2.5 cents per share instead of the correct amount of HK1.5 cents per share. This correction does not affect any other information in the annual report or circular.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2293) stock is a Buy with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the healthcare industry. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and provides healthcare-related services.

Average Trading Volume: 81,365

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$209.3M

For an in-depth examination of 2293 stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Overview page.

