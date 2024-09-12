Bamboos Health Care Announces New Headquarters

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd (HK:2293) has released an update.

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited has announced a change in its headquarters and principal place of business in Hong Kong to a new address in the Good Hope Building on Nathan Road, effective from 13 September 2024. The company, listed under stock code 2293, is making a strategic move that could signal new growth phases or operational efficiencies.

